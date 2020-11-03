Google releases November 2020 Android security update for Pixel phones

Google has started rolling out the November 2020 Android security update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 11, globally. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update brings a number of fixes and is being rolled out in phases.

The update is rolling out to Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. The November 2020 update a couple of improvements and fixes a slew of bugs including:

Preventive fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube music (for all)

Fix for bug preventing phone calls while in Android Auto Mode (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)

Fix for a bug causing incorrect audio routing in Android Auto Mode (Pixel 4/XL and Pixel 4a)

Fix for media audio stutter during playback in certain apps (Pixel 4/XL and Pixel 4a)

Fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode (for all)

Fix for a bug causing the screen to wake after locking the device in certain conditions (for all)

Fix for the dark screen during phone calls (Pixel 4/XL)

Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain outdoor lighting conditions (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)

Improvements for screenshot access on devices with 2-button navigation (Pixel 3/XL and Pixel 3a/XL)

Fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback (for all)

Fix for inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)

Improvements for touch response with certain screen protectors (Pixel 4a)

Here are the build numbers for the November 2020 software update:

Global

RP1A.201105.002 (for all eligible Pixel devices)

NA/US

RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

NA / US / Verizon

Rolling out week of 11/9 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

NA / Canada

RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

EU

RD1A.201105.003.B1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC/AU

RD1A.201105.003.A1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC / Taiwan

RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC / Japan