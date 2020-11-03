Google releases November 2020 Android security update for Pixel phones

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-11-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 09:21 IST
Google has started rolling out the November 2020 Android security update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 11, globally. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update brings a number of fixes and is being rolled out in phases.

The update is rolling out to Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. The November 2020 update a couple of improvements and fixes a slew of bugs including:

  • Preventive fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube music (for all)
  • Fix for bug preventing phone calls while in Android Auto Mode (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)
  • Fix for a bug causing incorrect audio routing in Android Auto Mode (Pixel 4/XL and Pixel 4a)
  • Fix for media audio stutter during playback in certain apps (Pixel 4/XL and Pixel 4a)
  • Fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode (for all)
  • Fix for a bug causing the screen to wake after locking the device in certain conditions (for all)
  • Fix for the dark screen during phone calls (Pixel 4/XL)
  • Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain outdoor lighting conditions (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)
  • Improvements for screenshot access on devices with 2-button navigation (Pixel 3/XL and Pixel 3a/XL)
  • Fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback (for all)
  • Fix for inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5)
  • Improvements for touch response with certain screen protectors (Pixel 4a)

Here are the build numbers for the November 2020 software update:

Global

  • RP1A.201105.002 (for all eligible Pixel devices)

NA/US

  • RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

NA / US / Verizon

  • Rolling out week of 11/9 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

NA / Canada

  • RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

EU

  • RD1A.201105.003.B1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC/AU

  • RD1A.201105.003.A1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC / Taiwan

  • RD1A.201105.003.C1 - Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

APAC / Japan

  • RD1A.201105.003 - Pixel 4a (5G and Pixel 5

