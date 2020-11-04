Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Specs and Price

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with an HD+ display, Helio A22 Processor, 13 MP AI dual camera and a 6000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Smart 4 has Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet color variants and is priced at Rs 6,999 for the only 2GB+32GB memory model. The device will go on sale starting November 8 via Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 4: Specs and features

Design and display

The Infinix Smart 4 boasts a gem-cut texture design and 2.5D glass finish at the back. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ Incell LCD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. It offers a peak brightness of 480 nits and supports Eye Care Mode.

Performance

Under the hood, it is equipped with the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor and boots XOS 6.2 Dolphin operating system based on Android 10 (Go Edition). The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and AI Smart power-saving mode for extended power time.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera

The phone houses an AI dual rear camera setup with a triple LED flash comprising a 13MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and AI Face Beauty.

Connectivity and other features

The Infinix Smart 4 supports 4G VOLTE, WiFi802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features onboard the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, face unlock, and DTS Surround Sound.