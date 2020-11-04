Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Specs and Price

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:26 IST
Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Specs and Price

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with an HD+ display, Helio A22 Processor, 13 MP AI dual camera and a 6000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Smart 4 has Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet color variants and is priced at Rs 6,999 for the only 2GB+32GB memory model. The device will go on sale starting November 8 via Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 4: Specs and features

Design and display

The Infinix Smart 4 boasts a gem-cut texture design and 2.5D glass finish at the back. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ Incell LCD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. It offers a peak brightness of 480 nits and supports Eye Care Mode.

Performance

Under the hood, it is equipped with the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor and boots XOS 6.2 Dolphin operating system based on Android 10 (Go Edition). The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and AI Smart power-saving mode for extended power time.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera

The phone houses an AI dual rear camera setup with a triple LED flash comprising a 13MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and AI Face Beauty.

Connectivity and other features

The Infinix Smart 4 supports 4G VOLTE, WiFi802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features onboard the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, face unlock, and DTS Surround Sound.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

IMD predicts rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala from November 4-8

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.The weather agency further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka ...

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020