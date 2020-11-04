DRDO test fires Pinaka rocket system

The DRDO on Wednesday said it successfully test-fired a new version of the Pinaka rocket system off the coast of Odisha. The premier military research organisation said a total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met "complete mission objectives".

"Enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today," it tweeted. The DRDO said the enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket system would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets, which are currently under production. The Pinaka rockets have a range of around 37 km. In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles, including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1.