OnePlus Nord N100 gets first OxygenOS update with camera, Bluetooth improvements

OnePlus' newly-launched smartphone Nord N100 has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings a couple of improvements to the device.

The OxygenOS 10.5.1 over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out to European users and is incremental in nature, meaning a small percentage of users will receive it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after OnePlus' ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog:

System

Optimized the touch and interaction experience

Improved system stability

Camera

Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Bluetooth

Improve Bluetooth compatibility

The OnePlus Nord N100 was launched late last month alongside the Nord N10 5G in Europe and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage expandable up to 256GB.

Nord N100 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens with f/2.2 aperture and EIS, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It costs GBP179 (approx. Rs 17,300) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Midnight Frost shade.