Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Nord N100 gets first OxygenOS update with camera, Bluetooth improvements

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:14 IST
OnePlus Nord N100 gets first OxygenOS update with camera, Bluetooth improvements

OnePlus' newly-launched smartphone Nord N100 has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings a couple of improvements to the device.

The OxygenOS 10.5.1 over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out to European users and is incremental in nature, meaning a small percentage of users will receive it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after OnePlus' ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Optimized the touch and interaction experience
  • Improved system stability

Camera

  • Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network

  • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Bluetooth

  • Improve Bluetooth compatibility

The OnePlus Nord N100 was launched late last month alongside the Nord N10 5G in Europe and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage expandable up to 256GB.

Nord N100 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens with f/2.2 aperture and EIS, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It costs GBP179 (approx. Rs 17,300) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Midnight Frost shade.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Enterprises to invest Rs 50,000 cr on capex in 5 yrs

Adani Groups flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL plans to spend about Rs 50,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years with a major chunk of it going towards airports business, a top company official said on Wednesday. Th...

Godrej Agrovet Q2 profit up 13 pc at Rs 115.51 cr

Godrej Agrovet on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.51 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 102.65 crore in the year-ago period.Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,73...

Mourinho loses cool over Kane's penalty criticism

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday lost his cool over the medias suggestion that striker Harry Kane has been clever in winning penalties for the club. Over the last few days, Kane and Liverpools striker Mohamed Salah have ...

Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020