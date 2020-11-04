Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls

That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a US Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose. Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.

PTI | Atlanticcity | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:39 IST
Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The US gambling industry won big at the polls on Tuesday, with three states authorizing legal sports betting and three others either approving or expanding casino gambling. Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana approved sports betting. That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a US Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose.

Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits. "It appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling," said David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

"The addition of casinos in Virginia and racetrack casinos in Nebraska indicates that casino-style gambling is on the upswing as well. We have reached a point where voters seem satisfied that legalizing gambling will offer positive returns for their state." The American Gaming Association, the casino industry's main trade group, hailed the expansion votes. "As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much-needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home," said Bill Miller, the organization's CEO.

By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place. Voters in four Virginia cities — Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, and Norfolk — approved ballot measures authorizing casinos.

Caesars Entertainment released a statement thanking voters for approving the Danville proposal. "We look forward to fulfilling the trust the voters have placed in us by bringing 1,300 good-paying jobs, tourism dollars, and economic development to the city, and we are incredibly excited to begin construction," CEO Tom Reeg said.

In South Dakota, the ballot question allows the Deadwood casinos to add in-person sports betting. For now, mobile sports betting, the largest and fastest-growing part of the industry, would not be permitted. Nebraska allowed casino games at racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, and South Sioux City.

In Colorado, casinos in Central City, Black Hawk, and Cripple Creek can do away with limits that restricted maximum bets to $100. They also will be able to offer new games including baccarat, keno, and a spinning wheel..

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nations top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said.Elec...

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Republican US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term. Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of ...

What we know about the man who killed four in Vienna shooting spree

Dressed in a black shirt and cap, with an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete in hand, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai looked into the camera for the last photo he posted of himself on Instagram before setting off on a killing spree in Vie...

Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public awaited clarity Wednesday over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020