Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some areas protected as Formosa's Louisiana work continues

Additional sites described by archaeologists as possible cemeteries are on Formosa property but not within the area covered by Wednesday's agreement, Simmonds said. She said last week's request covered “a narrow slice” of arguments against the project.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 05-11-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 08:36 IST
Some areas protected as Formosa's Louisiana work continues

A Taiwan-based company and opponents to plans for a USD 9.4 billion plastics complex have agreed that site preparation can continue except in wetlands and in five known or possible sites of enslaved people's graves. “It's important that these sites be protected,” Center for Biological Diversity attorney Julie Teel Simmonds said Thursday. She represents environmental and citizens' groups in a lawsuit asking a federal judge in Washington, DC, to overturn permits granted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

They had asked last week for an order halting all work until the judge could rule. The agreement lets current preliminary work continue, said Janile Parks, spokeswoman for FG LA LLC, Formosa Plastics Group's Louisiana member. The corporation plans 10 chemical plants and four other “major facilities” on 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) on the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“The current limited and unintrusive activities FG is conducting on the project property are being done in a safe and environmentally protective manner. FG will provide regular updates" about the work, she said in an emailed statement. Attorneys for FG LA and for Healthy Gulf, Rise St. James and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade signed the agreement Wednesday. It was accepted Thursday by US District Judge Randolph D. Moss, according to online court records.

Soil testing will be the only activity allowed in wetlands under the agreement. It said all affected sites will be clearly marked, with additional flags or markers 20 feet (6 meters) from wetlands and 50 feet (15 meters) from three “anomalies” which archaeologists have said could be unmarked cemeteries and a site marked on old maps as a graveyard. A confirmed cemetery already is fenced off, it noted. Additional sites described by archaeologists as possible cemeteries are on Formosa property but not within the area covered by Wednesday's agreement, Simmonds said.

She said last week's request covered “a narrow slice” of arguments against the project. “Now the judge can look at all of the claims and all of the facts,” she said. The lawsuit accuses the Army Corps of Engineers of failing to disclose environmental damage and public health risks, and of failing to adequately consider the complex's likely effects on the environment and historic sites.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a friend-of-the-court brief last week saying the Corps failed to consider environmental racism. Since it was filed to support the request for a stop-work order, it is now legally irrelevant, Parks said.

Work begun so far includes highway improvements, soil testing, driving test pilings and utility relocation, Parks said last week. Pipeline work needed to deepen and widen drainage areas also is planned this summer, she said. A notice published earlier in newspapers and mailed to area residents also listed construction of a dock for contractors as planned for the summer. Parks said last week that, after the request for a stop-work order was filed, she received word that it had been put off at least until February 1.

The judge set out a schedule for a series of motions and briefs, including an October 1 deadline for a motion from the center asking for a ruling based on agency records, without a full trial. The final deadline is December 14 for papers from the Corps and FG LA.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

10-man Sevilla rallies to beat Krasnodar in Champions League

Substitute Youssef En-Nesyri scored a pair of goals three minutes apart in the second half as 10-man Sevilla rallied from two goals down to defeat Krasnodar 3-2 in the Champions League. The win on Wednesday left Sevilla tied with Chelsea at...

Varanasi resident moves UP assembly to unseat Mukhtar Ansari on absenteeism

A plea has been made to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to disqualify jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of his being absent from the House proceedings without its permission since 2017. Sudhir Sing...

Leipzig rallies to win 2-1, PSG ends with 9 players

Leipzig came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League, when the visitors finished with nine players. It was a game of two penalties, on Wdnesday with Angel Di Maria missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil ...

"It's a joke': retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO

Mom-and-pop investors who put in bids worth a record 3 trillion in Chinas Ant group - equivalent to Britains annual economic output - were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the worlds largest stock market debu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020