Razer Book 13 with 14 hours of battery life; 11-Gen Intel Core i5/i7 SoC goes official

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:02 IST
The Razer Book 13 has gone official. It comes with an ultra-compact design, a 13.4-inch bezel display, battery life of up to 10 hours and an 11 Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

Razer Book 13 UHD Touch 60Hz model with Core i7 processor is priced at USD1,999.99 while the FHD Touch model with Core i5 processor is available in two memory configurations- 8GB+256GB priced at USD 1,199.99 and the 16GB+256GB model priced at USD 1,599.99.

The laptop is available for pre-order and shipping will commence on November 30.

Design and display

The Razer Book 13 boasts a 13.4-inch display with 4-sided thin bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It has three variants- FHD Non-Touch, FHD Touch Screen, and UHD Touch Screen- and features Gorilla Glass 6.

Performance

Under the hood, the Razer Book 13 has 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 mobile processors along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is equipped with a Vapor Chamber cooling system that ensures that the device stays cool and stable all the time.

The device is backed by a 55Whr battery that lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge and supports quick charge capability that offers 4 hours of usage with just 30 minutes of charge.

The Intel Evo Certified-laptop features a Razer Chroma RGB-powered keyboard and THX Spatial Audio for precise sound. It comes with 8GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage and runs on Windows 10 Home OS.

Connectivity

For wireless connectivity, the Razer Book 13 supports WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.1. It features 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A), 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, MicroSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further, the laptop is equipped with a built-in IR 720p HD webcam and four microphones.

