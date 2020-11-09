Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed

China's technology industry, one of President Donald Trump's main targets in Washington's tussles with Beijing, hopes Joe Biden can create a more constructive relationship - but few think the rivalry will deescalate, executives and analysts say. Trump's four-year term has already taught the industry the importance of self-reliance, and China's intentions to improve its domestic tech capabilities will not change, they said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:40 IST
China's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's technology industry, one of President Donald Trump's main targets in Washington's tussles with Beijing, hopes Joe Biden can create a more constructive relationship - but few think the rivalry will deescalate, executives and analysts say.

Trump's four-year term has already taught the industry the importance of self-reliance, and China's intentions to improve its domestic tech capabilities will not change, they said. "When Biden takes office, tech companies in China might be relieved," said Fang Xingdong, director of the Consortium of Internet and Society at the Communication University of Zhejiang.

"At least, the United States is supposed to re-advocate openness, re-respect fair competition, and re-advocate innovation," Fang added. "However, in the high-tech field, competition and game theory will not end, and China and the U.S. will compete with each other with true innovation capabilities in the next decade." Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies to TikTok owner ByteDance to Tencent Holdings have seen their supply chains upended or global expansion efforts stymied by sanctions issued by the Trump administration after Washington accused them of being national security risks.

Several other Chinese firms have been cut off from U.S. suppliers by a trade blacklist while ByteDance and Huawei, in particular, have been pushed into a corner by the Trump administration. ByteDance is finalising a preliminary deal to create a new company with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to oversee TikTok's U.S. operations after Trump ordered it to sell the popular short video app's U.S. unit or face a ban.

U.S. trade curbs have choked off access by Huawei, world's biggest maker of mobile telecommunications equipment and smartphones, to commercially available chips, leaving it short of the components that power its high-end phones. Jefferies analysts said in a note on Monday that China would likely decline in terms of Biden's policy priorities, as he focuses first on domestic issues, and that a blanket U.S. ban on China's semiconductor industry would be less likely under Biden.

Still, many executives said Trump's actions had exposed how vulnerable the Chinese technology industry was. They said shoring it up was now a policy priority for the country. Beijing has in recent months announced a new "dual circulation" model of growth to steer China's economy. This sees it reducing its reliance on overseas markets and technology by, for example, spending billions of dollars to encourage a domestic chip industry.

"It is possible that China and the United States may have a chance to negotiate to ease some of the technology issues," said an senior staff member at one of the blacklisted Chinese companies who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "But it is difficult to change the long-term trend," he added. "The Trump administration has awakened the Chinese industry and development in the domestic industrial chain will continue to form a certain degree of independence."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old Dalit girl has allegedly hanged herself here, police said on Monday, with family members claiming that she was upset with a neighbour who used to stalk her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, SHO of Mahobkanth, Dines...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over Rs 11 crore. The recovery proceedings were initiated agai...

UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Britain said on Monday it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.The United Kingdom left the European Union in J...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020