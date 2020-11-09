Defence Minister inaugurates anti-satellite missile's model at DRDO Bhawan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a model of an anti-satellite missile at the DRDO Bhawan on Monday, according to an official statement. India had successfully tested its anti-satellite missile on March 27 last year shooting down a live satellite in space under 'Mission Shakti'. India is the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, Russia and China.

Mission Shakti was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the anti-Satellite Missile Model during his visit to DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi today," said a tweet by the office of the defence minister. In the last two months, India has test fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1. Rudram-1 is planned to be inducted into service by 2022. On October 18, a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from an indigenously-built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea.

The Indian Air Force had on October 30 successfully test-fired an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal..