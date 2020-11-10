Left Menu
Portuguese authorities raided the offices of soccer clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering. All three clubs confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:23 IST
Authorities raid offices of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon

Portuguese authorities raided the offices of soccer clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering. All three clubs confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities. Some homes and two law firms also were raided by authorities.

Part of the investigation is related to the transfer of players. Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities' efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer.

Sporting leads the Portuguese league after seven matches. Benfica is third and Santa Clara eighth..

