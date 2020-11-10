Left Menu
Latest update brings October 2020 security patch to Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:28 IST
Realme has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) update for the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. The latest OTA update arrives with firmware version RMX2081PU_11.A.45 and bumps the phones' Android security patch to October 2020.

In addition, the new update brings a couple of improvements and bug fixes for both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, according to the changelog shared by Realme on the official forums page.

Here's the full changelog:

Security

  • Android security patch: October 2020

Settings

  • Added toggle for system icons in the Status bar
  • Added From Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort
  • Added toggle for display keyboard when entering the app drawer

Game Space

  • Optimized the display effect of the screen brightness lock

Network

  • Fixed the network connection loss in some scenarios

Album

  • Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker when entering the album

Status bar

  • Fixed the probabilistic time display issue

System

  • Fixed the probabilistic Lagging issue with the use of Instagram to switch video

As always, the update is being rolled out in stages to ensure stability. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures there are no critical bugs.

Haven't received the update notification on Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom? Check it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software Update. If it's available you can download and update your device.

