Police to track firecracker ban violators with GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices in Bengal

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is distributing over 1,000 GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices among different police stations in the state to track people violating the firecracker ban during Kali Puja.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is distributing over 1,000 GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices among different police stations in the state to track people violating the firecracker ban during Kali Puja. The Calcutta High Court has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

"The devices will help the Kolkata and West Bengal police forces pinpoint the spot and track the offender immediately," WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra told PTI on Wednesday. The display board of the device shows the spot, date and time of the firecracker bursting along with the decibel level. A thermal printer embedded with the device enables the printout of the details for documentary evidence and prosecution, he said.

"We have taught the police to run the devices. The WBPCB team in each zone will coordinate with the local policemen and offer assistance if needed," the official said. The GPS-fitted devices, developed by a state-run IT undertaking, are being used by the police and the WBPCB since Kali Puja last year.

Earlier, the police used sound monitoring gadgets without GPS tracker and tried to nab violators after recording noise pollution in an area. The new devices will also be used to record decibel levels from loudspeakers and sound boxes blaring during the festival and take action if required.

