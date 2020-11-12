PUBG announces India return with a local version 'PUBG Mobile India'

Two months after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced on Thursday that its multiplayer battle royale game PUBG Mobile will return to India with a new version tailored for the market while assuring that it will provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment.

The PUBG Mobile India has been created specifically for the Indian market and it will maximize data security for its players while being fully compliant with local laws and regulations. To enhance communications and services with players, PUBG Corp. plans to open a local office where it will hire over 100 employees (via Tech Crunch and Gadgets 360).

"Privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed," PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

In addition, the South Korean company revealed plans to invest USD100 million in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries."

To recall, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 116 other Chinese apps in early September 2020 over security concerns, following which PUBG Corporation took away the game franchise from China's Tencent Games and decided to take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

Last week, PUBG Corporation's parent company Krafton Inc. announced its collaboration with Microsoft to host its portfolio of multiplatform products including PUBG Mobile on Azure, Microsoft's public cloud computing service to ensure personal data protection.