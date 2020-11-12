Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's regulation of OTT content good for society: Maha minister

The minister further said he is confident that by regulating OTT platforms such malpractices can be curbed and social health can be maintained. Deshmukh also referred to the Maharashtra cyber police's recent action against some production houses and crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content on the internet..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:15 IST
Centre's regulation of OTT content good for society: Maha minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to bring OTT platforms under its ambit, citing that it was good for society. The Centre has brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime video as well as online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules of digital space.

In an official statement, Deshmukh stressed on the need to ensure that children are not exposed to obscene content on the internet. "Digital platforms will fall under the purview of the Central government and regulating them will be a good thing for society," the minister said.

He also called for the need to ensure that integrity of women working in the entertainment industry isn't compromised under any kind of pressure. The minister further said he is confident that by regulating OTT platforms such malpractices can be curbed and social health can be maintained.

Deshmukh also referred to the Maharashtra cyber police's recent action against some production houses and crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content on the internet..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Medicago to kick off large study of COVID-19 vaccine with GSK booster

A combination of Canadian drug developer Medicagos experimental COVID-19 vaccine and a booster from Britains GlaxoSmithKline will enter a large study with more than 30,000 volunteers this year, the two companies said on Thursday.The news co...

Seven peacekeepers, including five Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing seven members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said.Those killed were five Amer...

Karnataka customs officials seize Rs 1.2 crore worth ecstasy pills

In a major haul, synthetic drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore, concealed inside a massager and sent as a parcel, were seized at the Foreign Post office here by the Customs, an official said on Thursday. The seizure was made on Wednesday when Customs ...

Iran says it captured Arab separatist group leader suspected of military parade attack

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 in the Khuzestan province that killed dozens of people, Iranian state TV reported on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020