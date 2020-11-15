Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadband definition needs overhaul, should be upgraded to 2 Mbps speed: BIF to Trai

Trai had floated the discussion paper to seek stakeholder views on various issues including whether existing definition of broadband need to be reviewed along with threshold download and upload speeds; possibility of defining different categories of broadband depending on speeds; need for speed measurement programmes in the country amongst others. When contacted, BIF President T V Ramachandran said that current definition of broadband in India at 512 kbps is dismally low, and the upgrade to 2 Mbps for the same is long overdue, even as per the national policy mandates, apart from the global benchmarks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:30 IST
Broadband definition needs overhaul, should be upgraded to 2 Mbps speed: BIF to Trai

Industry think tank BIF has said a revision of broadband definition and speeds in India are long overdue and that it should be reviewed and upgraded to 2 Mbps from current 512 kbps which is "dismally low". The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has said communications technology has transformed radically over the past years and entirely new markets for data services have emerged across the nation. Numerous modern internet applications and use cases now require higher speeds than prescribed by the current definition, it said.

"It is our view that since the current definition of broadband captures neither the development of the technology nor the Indian consumers' appetite for high speed broadband services, it must be reviewed and redefined," the BIF said in its submission to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The submissions form part of BIF's response to the regulator's consultation paper on 'road map to promote broadband connectivity and enhanced broadband speed'. Trai had floated the discussion paper to seek stakeholder views on various issues including whether existing definition of broadband need to be reviewed along with threshold download and upload speeds; possibility of defining different categories of broadband depending on speeds; need for speed measurement programmes in the country amongst others.

When contacted, BIF President T V Ramachandran said that current definition of broadband in India at 512 kbps is dismally low, and the upgrade to 2 Mbps for the same is long overdue, even as per the national policy mandates, apart from the global benchmarks. According to the BIF, the broadband speeds in India, even post the introduction of 4G, are less than half of the global good practices. In its written response to the regulator, the BIF suggested that a network must comply with the requirement to provide 2 Mbps download and upload speeds to be considered a broadband connection, regardless of the medium or technology used to deliver the service. Different categories of broadband such as 'Basic, Fast, and Ultra-Fast' would help set optional thresholds that can serve distinct use cases, it said. Reviews must also be conducted periodically to keep pace with the development of access services and customer expectations, the BIF added.

"We also recommend the creation of additional tiers that represent increasing levels of quality and enhance transparency in the provision of services, but are entirely optional for service providers to guarantee," the BIF has said. Connectivity, faster than the 2 Mbps standard is now a "mainstream requirement" in the market for internet access.

It further recommended that Trai provide additional guidelines for higher quality broadband services, as the industry body mooted minimum downlink and uplink speed of 15 Mbps to define 'fast broadband', and 30 Mbps for 'ultra-fast broadband'. However, it added in the same breath that these could be just guidelines to help the customer have a uniform and valid comparison between offerings.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance's retail arm acquires 96% stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 cr

Reliance Industries retail arm has acquired 96 per cent stake in online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for Rs 182.12 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited RRVL...has acquired equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Private Ltd...

Gold imports dip 47 pc in Apr-Oct to USD 9.28 bn

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 47.42 per cent to USD 9.28 billion during April-October due to fall in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. Im...

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in FranceThe number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry ...

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020