Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX flying ex-football players, flight controller, Scout

SpaceX's second crew has two military officers who played college football, a former space shuttle flight controller, and the first person in decades to launch aboard three kinds of rocketships. He's from the Los Angeles area and will be the first African-American astronaut to move into the space station for a long stay. He wrestled and played football at California Polytechnic State University.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 16-11-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 08:11 IST
SpaceX flying ex-football players, flight controller, Scout

SpaceX's second crew has two military officers who played college football, a former space shuttle flight controller, and the first person in decades to launch aboard three kinds of rocketships. The three Americans and one Japanese should reach the International Space Station late Monday for a five- to six-month stay, following Sunday's liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

A brief look at each: —Crew commander Mike Hopkins, 51, is an Air Force colonel and former space station resident who grew up on a hog and cattle farm in Missouri. He played football for the University of Illinois and, before becoming an astronaut in 2009, worked at the Pentagon.

He was working as a special assistant to the vice chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff when he got the call from NASA. He and wife Julie have two college-age sons. —Navy Cmdr. Victor Glover, 44, is the pilot and lone space rookie. He's from the Los Angeles area and will be the first African-American astronaut to move into the space station for a long stay.

He wrestled and played football at California Polytechnic State University. When picked as a NASA astronaut in 2013, he was working as a legislative fellow for the late Sen. John McCain. He and wife Dionna have four daughters. —Shannon Walker, 55, a Houston-born-and-raised physicist, also has lived before on the space station. Her husband, retired astronaut Andrew Thomas, helped build the outpost.

She worked as a flight controller at NASA's Johnson Space Center and then behind the scenes in the space station program, before becoming an astronaut in 2004. Her graduate studies at Rice University focused on the atmosphere of Venus. —The Japanese Space Agency's Soichi Noguchi, 55, another former station resident, is only the third person to launch on three types of spacecraft. (He follows the late Wally Schirra and John Young) He's already flown on a U.S. space shuttle — the first mission after the 2003 Columbia accident — and a Russian Soyuz.

A three-time graduate of the University of Tokyo, the engineer and longtime Scout became an astronaut in 1996. Two grown daughters live in Tokyo; his youngest joined him and his wife Miwa in Houston..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension. The Belgian internationals current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German s...

WRAPUP 1-China's factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off COVID slump

Chinas factory output rose faster-than-expected in October and retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace, as the worlds second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump. Industrial output climbed 6.9 in O...

Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

New Zealands largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial ad...

Taiwan talks up trans-Pacific trade pact after exclusion from new deal

Trade-dependent Taiwan has made relatively good progress towards joining the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but it is awaiting clearer rules on membership, the islands chief trade negotiator said on Monday. While a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020