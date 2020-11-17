Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei selling Honor brand to agent-dealer consortium to keep smartphone unit alive

The deal comes after U.S. government sanctions have restricted supplies to the Chinese company on grounds the firm is a national security threat - which it denies. The consortium issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the purchase, which will be made via a new company, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:17 IST
Huawei selling Honor brand to agent-dealer consortium to keep smartphone unit alive

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers in a bid to keep it alive, the company and the consortium said on Tuesday. The deal comes after U.S. government sanctions have restricted supplies to the Chinese company on grounds the firm is a national security threat - which it denies.

The consortium issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the purchase, which will be made via a new company, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology. Huawei will not hold any shares in the new Honor company after the sale, the statement said.

In Huawei's statement, the company said its consumer business has been under "tremendous pressure" due to the "persistent unavailability of technical elements" for its phone business. "This move has been made by Honor's industry chain to ensure its own survival," Huawei said.

The change of ownership will not impact Honor's development direction, both statements said. No figure for the deal was given.

Sources with knowledge of the matter say U.S. government restrictions have forced the world's second-biggest smartphone maker - after South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - to focus on high-end handsets and corporate-oriented business. One source said on Tuesday the U.S. government will have no reason to apply sanctions to Honor after it separates from Huawei.

Honor sells smartphones through its own websites and third-party retailers in China, where it competes with Xiaomi Corp, Oppo and Vivo in the lower-priced handset market. It also sells phones in Southeast Asia and Europe, and ships 70 million units annually, according to the Huawei statement. Electronics products and appliance store Suning.com is listed among the buyers, which include several state-owned investment firms in Huawei's hometown of Shenzhen.

Honor will look for more investment partners in the future, with the possibility of an eventual listing, the source said. Reuters reported earlier this month that Huawei was in talks to sell Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the Shenzhen government.

Digital China was not part of the final buyer group, the source said. Huawei has said its higher-end smartphone line is also under threat from the U.S. sanctions, with the head of its consumer business saying in August that it would be unable to continue making the Kirin chips that power its premium models.

Offloading Honor will give Huawei some "breathing room" on the sourcing side for its premium business while it focuses on developing its proprietary HarmonyOS for smartphones, said Nicole Peng, vice president of mobility at industry research consultancy Canalys. The sale will help to sustain the brand, while allowing the possibility of buying Honor back some day, said Will Wong, an analyst at IDC.

"It will be easier for Huawei to make a potential buyback in the future from this consortium, which might not be so easy if they sell it to other smartphone or electronics makers," he said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rising hunger, ‘an outrage in a world of plenty’: Guterres

An empty stomach is a gaping hole in the heart of a society. A stunted childs growth in the mind is progress for her and for everyone, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres attested to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme WFP.Well-de...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 408 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 408.15 points and Nifty up by 101.80 points.At 916 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 408.15 points or 0.94 per cent at 44,046.13 while the Nifty 50 was up by 101.80 poi...

WHO rolls out plan to rid world of cervical cancer, saving millions of lives

Eliminating any cancer would have once seemed an impossible dream, but we now have the cost-effective, evidence-based tools to make that dream a reality, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.The strategy, back...

Giroud's situation at Chelsea not good, says Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Olivier Girouds situation at Chelsea is not good and the striker may need to take a final call about his stint with the club by January. Giroud came off the bench in Frances 1-0 victory over Por...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020