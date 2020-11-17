Nokia, Iraq's Al-Awsat to deploy internet gateway for ITPC network

Nokia, in partnership with Iraqi telecom company Al-Awsat Telecommunication Services Co., will deploy internet gateway routers for the Informatics and Telecommunications Public Company (ITPC), one of the companies of Iraq's Ministry of Communication (MoC).

The deployment aims to set up a smooth and secure mechanism for internet flow from tier-1 internet providers to Iraq via the country's Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are grateful to ITPC for placing its trust in our abilities to deliver critical communication services. We are committed to enabling the best-in-class services by building a robust mechanism for managing internet gateways. Our advanced IP routers will be instrumental in supporting ITPC's connectivity and traffic management requirements," said Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia.

Nokia will supply and install several of its IP routers including 7750 SR-s, 7750 SR-e and 7250 IXR for the ITPC network. The Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) portfolio that includes 7750 SR-s and 7750 SR-e and others delivers the high-performance, scale and flexibility to support a full array of IP services and functions for service providers, webscale and enterprise networks.

The deployment will see Al-Awsat supporting with installation, civil works and required power supply through generators.

Commenting on this development, the Iraqi Telecommunication Ministry said, "Internet gateway is a fundamental pillar in ensuring a country's data security. Nokia and Al-Awsat are the right partners helping us achieve this in Iraq. Nokia's solution meets the security requirements of the public sector and mission-critical applications, thereby enabling us to secure the network with high-capacity and high-performance protection."