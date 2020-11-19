Google Pay redesigned to simplify payments, manage expenses

The Google Pay app on Android and iOS is getting a major design upgrade, offering more insights into spending and multiple layers of security to keep the money and information private and safe.

The new version of Google Pay is initially rolling out in the U.S. and in 2021 users will also get a chance to apply for a new kind of digital bank account, Plex Account, integrated into the app. Plex Accounts will be offered by banks and credit unions and include checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance requirements.

The new Google Pay app focuses on the most frequent transactions with friends and businesses and allows users to pay, see past transactions and find offers and loyalty info, all organized around conversations. It also allows sharing of expenses with more than one person by creating a group as well as ordering food at over 100,000 restaurants and paying for parking and gas.

Image Credit: Google

Using the app, one can look out for offers from brands like Burger King, Etsy, REI Co-op, Sweetgreen, Target, Warby Parker and more and activate them with a tap, thereby eliminating the need to switch between different delivery apps.

Further, the app will provide periodic spending summaries of connected bank accounts or cards and show trends, insights over time, providing a clearer view of the finances. It also provides new ways to search across past transactions. For instance, if you search for "food", "last month" or "Mexican restaurants", Google Pay will instantly find the relevant transactions.

Image Credit: Google

Talking about the new privacy features, the Google Pay app alerts users when paying a stranger while also giving users transparency and control to choose the right privacy settings which can be changed at any time. In addition, users can use their transaction history to personalize the in-app experience. This feature is optional and users can try it for three months and then decide whether to keep it on or off.