Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson unveils largest military spend for UK in 30 years

The mega investment plan will fund space and cyber defence projects and is expected to create thousands of new jobs, Downing Street said. A new agency dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, the creation of a National Cyber Force and a new "Space Command", capable of launching the first rocket in 2022, are among the areas for the investment focus.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:18 IST
Boris Johnson unveils largest military spend for UK in 30 years
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out the biggest programme of investment in British defence since the end of the Cold War in Parliament on Thursday, pumping in an extra 4 billion pounds a year over the next four years. The mega investment plan will fund space and cyber defence projects and is expected to create thousands of new jobs, Downing Street said.

A new agency dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, the creation of a National Cyber Force and a new "Space Command" , capable of launching the first rocket in 2022, are among the areas for the investment focus. "I Have Taken This Decision In The Teeth Of The Pandemic Because The Defence Of The Realm Must Come First," said Johnson.

"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this, we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board," he said. "This is our chance to end the era of retreat, transform our armed forces, bolster our global influence, unite and level up our country, pioneer new technology and defend our people and way of life," he added.

In a speech to the House of Commons, he will set out a 16.5 billion-pound increase above the Conservative Party manifesto commitment over four years. Downing Street said the new plan takes into account the changing nature of adversaries since the Cold War era of tensions with Soviet Union in the 20th century. "Rather than being confined to some distant battlefield, those that seek to do harm to our people can reach them through the mobile phones in their pockets or the computers in their homes. To protect our citizens, UK defence therefore needs to operate at all times with leading, cutting-edge technology," Downing Street said.

This will be underpinned by a "record investment" of at least 1.5 billion pounds extra and 5.8 billion pounds in total on military research and development and a commitment to invest further in the Future Combat Air System. These projects are expected to create up to 10,000 jobs annually across the UK. "This settlement secures UK jobs and livelihoods, allows us to invest in our fantastic shipyards and aerospace industry, spreading prosperity to every corner of the UK," said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

"Next year represents a huge opportunity for this country, and defence will be at the forefront of creating the jobs and business opportunities that will help us build back from the pandemic," he said. The UK government says the move reverses the systematic decline in the crucial area of R&D in the last 30 years, creating new advances which surmount the old limits of logistics and go beyond military use with a vast number of civilian applications such as autonomous vehicles and aviation.

The aim is to position the UK as a global leader in domains such as cyber and space and addressing weaknesses in defence arsenal.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Selfie craze; teen killed after touching live wire in TN

Tragedy stuck a teen here on Thursday when he was electrocuted after climbing atop a goods train to click a selfie, police said. According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector who was inspec...

Global COVID infections may be six times higher than reported: Study

The actual number of global infections in the COVID-19 pandemic could be up to six times higher than the reported number of cases, according to a modelling study. The researchers, including those from the Australian National University ANU ...

India's active caseload 4.95 pc of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58 pc

As many as 48,493 people recuperated from COVID-19 in a day bringing Indias active caseload on Thursday to below 5 per cent of the total infections as daily recoveries remained higher than single-day rise in cases for the last 47 days. The ...

SpiceJet shares jump 12 pc after US FAA approved return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Shares of SpiceJet zoomed over 12 per cent on Thursday after Federal Aviation Administration FAA of the US approved the return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to commercial service. Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Wednesday said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020