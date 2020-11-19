Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-The nuts and bolts of Roblox

It also offer additional controls for parents such as limiting the child to playing curated, pre-vetted games. IPO PLANS For its stock market listing, Roblox is weighing a traditional IPO or a direct listing, sources have told Reuters. Earlier this year, Roblox raised $150 million from venture capital investors including Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $4 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:32 IST
FACTBOX-The nuts and bolts of Roblox
Representative image

Children's gaming platform Roblox is preparing to announce a U.S. stock market listing before the end of the year. Below are some facts about the company:

WHAT IS IT? Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children, with an estimated 164 million monthly active users as of August, according to industry blog RTrack.

Three-fourths of all U.S. kids between 9 and 12 years old use Roblox, an advisor to the company wrote on Nov. 5. The platform, which is largely made up of user-generated content, offers software downloads to create games and play them online.

It does not require a minimum age to sign up for its services, unlike many other gaming and social media platforms. Roblox aims at younger kids and, like Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends, has seen a huge surge in usage from children stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roblox says users have spent almost 37 billion hours to date on the platform since 2008. The company said in July that its 345,000-strong developer community is on track to earn $250 million in 2020 - up from $110 million in 2019.

"Adopt Me!," one of the most popular games on the platform, reached 10 billion visits during the first half of 2020, while another popular game, Piggy, hit almost 5 billion visits. HOW DOES IT WORK?

Roblox provides free access to the platform, earning money when players buy premium plans or "Robux," a currency they spend on outfits and other extras that enhance the experience. Users need to download the Roblox app on their computers or mobile devices to play with the Lego-like characters, which also let them join groups and chats to interact with others.

Game developers are required to download the Roblox Studio extension to create games for the platform. Creators can earn from their games by charging users to play and by offering in-game purchases.

WHAT ARE THE SAFEGUARDS? Like many other websites, Roblox offers account controls for parents to restrict how their kids can interact with others on the site. It also offer additional controls for parents such as limiting the child to playing curated, pre-vetted games.

IPO PLANS For its stock market listing, Roblox is weighing a traditional IPO or a direct listing, sources have told Reuters.

Earlier this year, Roblox raised $150 million from venture capital investors including Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $4 billion. HOW IS IT REGULATED?

Like most online platforms, Roblox is subject to little in the way of U.S. regulation. Limited exceptions would include fraud against users by the company and misuse of data about users under 13.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur reporting high number of COVID-19 cases to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical manage...

Kotak Securities to waive brokerage for intra-day trades on new offering

In aggressive play in an industry disrupted by discount brokerages, Kotak Securities KS on Thursday launched an offering where intra-day trading will become free. For all the other trades, a customer will have to pay a flat charge of Rs 20 ...

MP govt to give 200 days of MNREGA work in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days, in the Left-Wing Extremism LWE-affected Balaghat district of the state to ensur...

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce prevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020