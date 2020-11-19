Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is Britain's National Cyber Force?

The announcement formally confirms Britain's role as an offensive power in cyberspace. Britain's position as a leading hacking power competing alongside the United States with countries including Russia, China and Iran has been long known but rarely acknowledged.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:16 IST
FACTBOX-What is Britain's National Cyber Force?
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain on Thursday announced the formation of a National Cyber Force of government hackers to launch cyberattacks against criminals, terrorists and hostile states. It is part of a pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver the country's biggest military spending increase since the Cold War.

WHAT WILL IT DO? The hacking unit, which has been operational since earlier this year, is made up of specialists from Britain's armed forces and GCHQ signals intelligence agency.

The National Cyber Force "brings together intelligence and defence capabilities to transform the UK's ability to contest adversaries in cyber space", said GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming. Officials declined to discuss specific targets or operations, but said the unit's work could include disrupting terrorist communication networks, taking down organised crime groups and disabling enemy weapons systems.

HOW DOES BRITAIN COMPARE TO OTHER POWERS? The announcement formally confirms Britain's role as an offensive power in cyberspace.

Britain's position as a leading hacking power competing alongside the United States with countries including Russia, China and Iran has been long known but rarely acknowledged. HOW HAS BRITAIN ACTED IN THE PAST IN CYBERSPACE?

In 2018, GCHQ revealed a series of attacks it had conducted against Islamic State, and former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill said last month British hackers had previously targeted people in Russia. But speaking at King's College London last week, Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre, said Western countries should prioritise defensive measures over arming themselves in cyberspace.

"The case for cyber restraint is a hard-headed one," he said. "A more secure digital environment is the best guarantor of safety and security for Western countries in the digital age." "We weaponise the Internet at our peril. We militarise the Internet at our peril."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US House of Representative passes two resolutions on Hong Kong, Tibet

The United States House of Representatives has passed two resolutions condemning Chinas actions in Tibet and Hong Kong, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, Today on Wednesday, the House sent a strong message wit...

France's Veran: We will the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown.Jerome Sal...

Sports News Roundup: Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship; Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer Manchester City manager Guardiola extends contract to 2023Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of th...

India, Luxembourg decide to expand new opportunities for expanding trade and business

India and Luxembourg on Thursday signed three agreements to deepen cooperation in the financial sectors and further vowed to look at new opportunities for expanding trade and business ties as the two countries held a summit after a gap of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020