iOS 14.2.1 update rolling out to Apple iPhone 12 models

Apple is rolling out a new software update for the newly-launched iPhone 12 models. The latest iOS 14.2.1 update brings a number of fixes for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As per the official changelog, the iOS 14.2.1 update fixes the sound quality issues with some Made for iPhone hearing devices and the lock screen touch sensitivity issue on the iPhone 12 Mini which was reported by many users earlier this week.

Here's the full changelog for iOS 14.2.1 update:

iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

The iOS 14.2.1 over-the-air (OTA) update weighs 171MB. To access the new software update, head over to the phone's Settings > General > Software Update and then tap 'Download and Install'.

To automatically install any new software update on an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then turn on 'Download iOS Updates' and 'Install iOS Updates'. Notably, these options are already turned on 'by default' and can be manually turned off or on.