Indian Pickleball Trio Clinches Gold at Asian Open Championship
Vijay Menon secured a bronze medal by defeating Yu Hsuan Cher in the mens singles advance 35 category. Priyanka Chhabra won a bronze in the womens singles intermediate 35 category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul.
India put up a dominant show to return with three gold and two bronze medals at the Asian Open Pickleball Championship in Vietnam.
In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra bagged the gold medal after a thrilling 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 win over Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee.
Continuing the winning streak, Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao emerged victorious in the women's doubles open category with a commanding 15-7, 15-3 win against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K. In the men's doubles event, Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil overcame Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga in a hard-fought match to claim the gold medal. They won 5-11, 11-6, 11-8. Vijay Menon secured a bronze medal by defeating Yu Hsuan Cher in the men's singles advance 35+ category. Priyanka Chhabra won a bronze in the women's singles intermediate 35+ category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul.
