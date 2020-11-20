Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL viewership for 2020 season reached 31.57 million: Star India

Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, claimed that there has been a 23 percent rise in TV viewership with a staggering 31.57 million people watching the marquee T20 event.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:10 IST
IPL viewership for 2020 season reached 31.57 million: Star India
Representative image

Star India, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, claimed that there has been a 23 percent rise in TV viewership with a staggering 31.57 million people watching the marquee T20 event. The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages --- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

According to the channel, the recently-concluded edition saw an impressive viewership growth of 24 percent among women and 20 percent among children respectively. "Season 13 witnessed innovative programming, world-class production - both remote and on-ground," said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive inde...

Poland finds COVID-19 cases among mink farm workers

Poland has found 18 cases of coronavirus among mink farm workers as it continues tests among the animals, but does not believe the workers were infected by the animals, sanitary and veterinary authorities said. Poland, which is a major prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020