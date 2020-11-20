Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free

Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:38 IST
Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours. According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and can be the perfect way for a large crowd together this season without further spreading COVID-19.

At a time when most video streaming services have a time limit, Microsoft intends to put no limits on family calls this holiday season. As per Mashable, to start a video call with Microsoft Teams, the host will need a Microsoft account. Once logged in, the host can simply share the meeting link to friends and family who can then join the meeting via the Web for free without even needing a Microsoft account.

Also Read: Over 20 Indian-Americans named in Biden's agency review teams

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trumps bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report on Russian political meddling, raising th...

ANALYSIS-Insurers float fast flood protection, as Britain fails to confront risk

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Nov 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As climate change brings more intense storms and rising seas, Britain faces rapidly growing and shifting flood threats - something few of those at risk are yet aware of, official...

Coons says hopes for bipartisan U.S. policy to "out-compete" China

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who is seen as a contender for secretary of state in the incoming Biden administration, told Reuters on Friday he hoped to see a bipartisan policy on China that would out-compete Beijing. Coons also said...

Devotees flout COVID-19 safety norms, throng ghats in Bihar for Chhath Puja celebrations

Thousands of devotees throng ghats on Friday near Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur district for celebrating Bihars biggest festival- Chhath Puja, to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun. During the four-day celebration period of Chhath Puja, ritu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020