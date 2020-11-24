Left Menu
You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel
Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office and desk location and whether a user has received an email from them before, among others.

"This feature expands upon the information you can already view when hovering over a person's name in Gmail. In the side panel, you can learn more about who the person you're collaborating with is, what team they're on, and whether you've interacted with them before. We hope this feature makes collaboration and connecting with key stakeholders easier," Google said in a blog post.

To use the new feature, click "More info" while hovering over a user's information card, or select the Contacts icon in the side panel. Google says it's helpful to have user data fully populated across Google Workspace apps in order to maximize this information.

The new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, Nonprofits as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

