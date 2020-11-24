Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo A15 gets price cut in India; new price starts at Rs 8,990

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:17 IST
Oppo A15 gets price cut in India; new price starts at Rs 8,990
Image Credit: Oppo

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • MediaTek Helio P35 chipset
  • 13MP triple camera setup
  • 4,230mAh battery

Oppo's newly-launched budget smartphone, the Oppo A15, has received a price cut of up to Rs 1,000 in India.

The company has announced a price cut of Rs 500 on the 2GB+32GB base model which was originally launched for Rs 9,490. It is now available for purchase at Rs 8,990. On the other hand, the 3GB+32GB memory variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and now retails at Rs 9,990 as against Rs 10,990 at launch.

The Oppo A15 is available for purchase on the Amazon India website in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options. Additional offers include- up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions, 10% Instant Discount with Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, Federal Debit Cards and AU Bank Debit Cards.

Oppo A15: Specs and features

The Oppo A15 features a 3D curved body and a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. For quick biometric authentication, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock too.

Under the hood, the Oppo A15 has the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. It also comes with Hyper Boost 2.1 that improves game performance and touch responsiveness.

In terms of optics, Oppo A15 has a 5-megapixel selfie-snapper housed in a waterdrop notch and a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W Micro-USB charging and Super Nighttime Standby mode that reduces nighttime power consumption. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moon and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trialSiemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station which will be ...

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020