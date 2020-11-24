Oppo A15 gets price cut in India; new price starts at Rs 8,990

HIGHLIGHTS 6.52-inch HD+ display

MediaTek Helio P35 chipset

13MP triple camera setup

4,230mAh battery

Oppo's newly-launched budget smartphone, the Oppo A15, has received a price cut of up to Rs 1,000 in India.

The company has announced a price cut of Rs 500 on the 2GB+32GB base model which was originally launched for Rs 9,490. It is now available for purchase at Rs 8,990. On the other hand, the 3GB+32GB memory variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and now retails at Rs 9,990 as against Rs 10,990 at launch.

The Oppo A15 is available for purchase on the Amazon India website in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options. Additional offers include- up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions, 10% Instant Discount with Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, Federal Debit Cards and AU Bank Debit Cards.

Oppo A15: Specs and features

The Oppo A15 features a 3D curved body and a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. For quick biometric authentication, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock too.

Under the hood, the Oppo A15 has the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. It also comes with Hyper Boost 2.1 that improves game performance and touch responsiveness.

In terms of optics, Oppo A15 has a 5-megapixel selfie-snapper housed in a waterdrop notch and a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W Micro-USB charging and Super Nighttime Standby mode that reduces nighttime power consumption. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS.