UAE committed to sustainable development, economic diversification: Thani Al Zeyoudi at AIM Congress

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): The 13th AIM Congress commenced today in Abu Dhabi, with an opening ceremony emphasising the importance of adapting to a shifting investment landscape to foster global economic development. In his welcome remarks, Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the significance of this year's congress theme, "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," amidst ongoing global recovery and renewed economic optimism.

Al Zeyoudi underscored the rapid transformations and unprecedented opportunities for global economic development while acknowledging the interlocking challenges that have tested nations worldwide. He emphasised the critical need for sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity in today's interconnected world. The Minister reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to sustainable development, economic diversification, and innovation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He highlighted the nation's ambitious goals outlined in the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, positioning the UAE as a beacon of stability, investment hub, and catalyst for progress regionally and globally.

Highlighting the UAE's magnetism for investment and opportunity, Al Zeyoudi cited the 2023 World Investment Report by UNCTAD, which showcased a significant surge in FDI inflows to the UAE in 2022, reaching US$22.7 billion. This propelled the UAE to the 16th position in FDI inflows globally, with the nation claiming top spots in West Asia and MENA regions. Al Zeyoudi stressed that these investment flows are powering new economic sectors, supporting innovation, and fostering capabilities, driving the UAE towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. He urged attendees to seize the opportunity to harness the power of investments for the greater good, creating shared value and enduring new partnerships that transcend borders and transform lives.

The opening ceremony set the stage for a productive forum at the AIM Congress, fostering dialogue and collaboration towards a shared vision for a better world. (ANI/WAM)

