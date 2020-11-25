TENAA listing reveals key details about upcoming Oppo Reno 5 Pro

The Oppo Reno 5 series is expected to debut at the end of this year. The series is rumored to have three models- the Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro Plus and may come in both 4G and 5G versions.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been listed on TENAA (via @stufflistings), revealing its key specifications and features. As per the listing, the upcoming device will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the cameras, the Reno 5 Pro will house a quad rear camera array comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, assisted by an 8-megapixel and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be backed by a 4,250mAh dual-cell battery (2,125 mAh each) that could support 66W fast charging and the device will boot Android 11 OS. The phone will support 5G connectivity too.

Earlier this week, two Oppo devices with model numbers Oppo PEGM00 and Oppo PDST00, likely the Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro, were spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.