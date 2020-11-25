Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe's largest tech conference to return as in-person event in 2021

Without revealing names, Cosgrave said next year some of the world's biggest conferences will take place on the pricey platform created by the Web Summit, with one paying a fee of 6.5 million euros to use it. In 2021 the Web Summit hopes to welcome 70,000 attendees to Lisbon plus up to 80,000 online, mixing in-person and virtual experiences as a way to attract more people, from more places.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:26 IST
Europe's largest tech conference to return as in-person event in 2021

Europe's biggest technology conference, the Web Summit, will return to Lisbon in full force as a massive in-person event in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to go fully online this year. "The venue is booked," the conference's founder Paddy Cosgrave told Reuters on Wednesday in an interview. "I think by November (next year) the Web Summit will be happening in-person and I can't wait."

The event, which moved from Dublin to the Portuguese capital in 2016, attracts about 70,000 participants every year, drawing speakers from leading global tech companies and startups, as well as politicians. But due to the outbreak, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of many major events, this year's Web Summit will be held online next week.

It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and hundreds of speakers will join the event, including the head of the European Commission and chief executives of big firms, such as Zoom. Without revealing names, Cosgrave said next year some of the world's biggest conferences will take place on the pricey platform created by the Web Summit, with one paying a fee of 6.5 million euros to use it.

In 2021 the Web Summit hopes to welcome 70,000 attendees to Lisbon plus up to 80,000 online, mixing in-person and virtual experiences as a way to attract more people, from more places. "I have no doubt it will be just great to get everyone back to Lisbon," Cosgrave said, adding people who live in places such as in Japan or New Zealand would be more likely to attend because of the online option.

On Tuesday evening, Cosgrave announced on Twitter there will be a South American Web Summit in 2022 in either Rio de Janeiro or Porto Alegre in Brazil. "Brazil is an absolutely fantastic, thriving country," Cosgrave said. "Holding each year, in the build up to November's Lisbon Web Summit, events in key regions of the world is a good idea."

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on U.S. jobs data, oil climbs further

MSCIs all-country stock index hits record before slipping 2020 asset performance httptmsnrt.rs2yaDPgn Global stock market outlook httpstmsnrt.rs3nT0J5r Updates prices By Rodrigo CamposNEW YORK, Nov 25 Reuters - Stocks edged back from reco...

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died....

COVID SCIENCE-No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Plasma treatment shows no benefit in severe COVID-19 Bloo...

Soccer-Genius with his feet, many English will remember Maradona for his hand

For all his God-given footballing genius, Diego Maradona, at least for a generation of England fans, will be forever demonized for a moment of skulduggery in Mexico Citys Azteca Stadium at the 1986 World Cup.Maradonas second goal in eventua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020