Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G down to just £399 for Black Friday

Xiaomi's newly-launched budget flagship, the Mi 10T Pro 5G, is becoming more affordable as the device will be available for just £399 on Amazon as part of the Black Friday deal.

The Mi 10T Pro 5G's 8GB+256GB model will be going on sale tomorrow via the Amazon UK website at a discounted price of £399, £200 less than the £599 price tag at launch.

Mi 10T Pro: Specifications

The Mi 10T Pro has a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that supports up to 144Hz AdaptiveSync. For eye protection, it offers Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Mode 3.0 for maximum visibility in day-light conditions, and a 360-degree light sensor that detects the lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the screen brightness.

Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days in normal usage and supports 33W fast-charging technology.

As for the cameras, the Mi 10T Pro houses a triple camera module including a 108MP main lens with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123 FOV and a 5MP macro lens. The rear camera supports six Long Exposure Modes, Photo filters, AI Skyscaping 3.0, Photo Clones, Video Clones, 8K video shooting, Dual Video recording with front and rear cameras simultaneously, Time-lapse videos, Timed burst and many other features.

On the front, the device features a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper with Night mode and HDR. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.