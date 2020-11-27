Left Menu
New policy for outbreak-lockdown hit MSMEs soon: MP minister

Speaking to reporters in the sidelines of a meeting with leaders of industry here, the MSME minister said a call would be taken on a policy to revive sick units "closed due to genuine reasons". "We are charting out an exit policy having provisions for sick units to pull out of business.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:07 IST
New policy for outbreak-lockdown hit MSMEs soon: MP minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to come out with a new industrial policy next month to provide relief to coronavirus-hit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), minister Omprakash Saklecha said on Friday. Speaking to reporters in the sidelines of a meeting with leaders of industry here, the MSME minister said a call would be taken on a policy to revive sick units "closed due to genuine reasons".

"We are charting out an exit policy having provisions for sick units to pull out of business. This is the need of the hour. We see that land on which abandoned industrial units stand cannot be reused for years in industrial areas. Such sick industries get caught in legal webs," the minister said, explaining the rationale behind the move. He also said industries have been given concession to work round-the-clock unhindered for seven days a week in five districts, including Bhopal and Indore, where night curfew is in force to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

