EU's Barnier 'very happy' to be back in London to resume post-Brexit trade talks

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Friday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain. "I am very happy to be back in London. We continue the work with patience and determination," he told Reuters after arriving in London for a new round of trade talks.

With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move their positions to clear the way for a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.