Be Fit during Covid by these 6 Fitness Platforms at your home

Sitting inside the home for months and months have made people understand the need of being fit and fine, and with the need of an hour people have shifted towards everyday fitness, you might call it virtual or online fitness- a new and exciting way for the fitness freaks to workout at home is actively working out without fearing out. This online fitness is a NEW NORMAL providing kick-ass way to reach your fitness goals directly from your home Here are the 6 best digital platforms you must try out so you can do your workout at home while also practicing some much needed social distancing. 1. TREAD-TREAD is an innovative online fitness start-up based out of Bengaluru, owned and operated by Treadfit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The start-up is founded by Mr. Dinesh Godara. TREAD is set to contribute to your journey of being fit and healthy, and redefine your fitness routine. In order to do that, the company is building a unique platform that connects the country's top trainers and fitness experts with millions of fitness enthusiasts/individuals, by leveraging the power of technology and the internet and all these trainers/workouts can be accessed. 2. GOQii - Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur and gaming guru, Vishal Gondal, GOQii's smart health ecosystem integration tools for real-time personalized coaching, a health e-commerce store, scheduling doctor appointments, and a unique 'GOQii Cash' program where healthy behavior is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts. The smart-tech-enabled startup already had a pre-existing platform of live videos (GOQii Play), ecommerce (GOQii store), and doctor consultations. 3.Curefit-Curefit is based in Bangalore and in 2016, was supported by Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal. At cure. fit, one makes group workouts fun, daily food healthy & tasty, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care hassle-free. These guided workouts at curefit include bodyweight exercises that will strengthen the midsection, burn belly fat, and help improve your overall fitness. 4.Daily Yoga- Daily Yoga inspires yogis worldwide with the largest yoga pose base. It enables one to practice yoga on all mobile devices and multi-platforms. It has more than 100 yoga and meditation classes to help people from all levels. A whole series of beginner-friendly tutorials to help you find a different and better self in only 2 weeks. Most of them are between three to sixty minutes, and it's designed for both beginners and professionals. If you are looking to incorporate yoga into your weight loss or staying fit program, the programs are designed for exactly that. 5. TWellness App : Based in Bologna, Italy, Technogym's new fitness app TW, (TWellness), helps users access specialized sessions conducted by master trainers at Technogym, across the globe. Technogym also offers a complete range of products for home fitness based on the space available, training needs, sports passions, or home interior style. 6. 30 Day Fitness-The name of this app is quite relevant as this fitness app has the personalized 30 -days challenges to help you achieve your goals of being more active, lose weight, or gain muscle. This app has 400-odd individual fitness workouts that are designed to be done at home or pretty much anywhere. These workouts are named after different cities of the world and under each city, there's a particular set of workouts to be completed