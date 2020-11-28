Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro / Pro+ specs leaked; to come with 90Hz AMOLED display

The entire Oppo Reno 5 lineup has been leaked ahead of the expected December 2020 official unveiling. The detailed specifications of the series comprising Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro+ have surfaced on Weibo (via @passionategeekz).

Starting with the standard Oppo Reno 5, the phone is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor and will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Pro+ will sport a bigger 6.55-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and Snapdragon 865 SoC, respectively. The Reno 5 Pro will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery whereas the Pro+ version will pack a 4,500mAh battery with both supporting 65W fast-charging.

As for the cameras, the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro will feature a quad rear camera array comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to come with a 50MP+16MP+12MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 32Mp camera on the front.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 5 lineup will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.