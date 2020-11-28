Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program opens for Realme 7 Pro

Realme has opened the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for the Realme 7 Pro, allowing a limited number of users to receive its latest custom Android skin ahead of the official release.

Realme UI 2.0 is based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest iteration of Realme UI promises to deliver a 32% increase in System Speed and a 23.63% increase in app launching speed. In addition to the Android 11 features, the Realme UI 2.0 brings a plethora of new creativity, sociability and productivity features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, to name a few.

"realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity. As a realme Community member, you have the chance to experience it first. We will roll out realme UI 2.0 to limited users of realme 7 Pro before anyone else," Realme said in a post on the community forum.

To apply for the Early Access program, Realme 7 Pro users need to update their device to the latest UI version- RMX2170PU_11.A.21. The phone's available storage should be more than 5GB and the battery level should be more than 60 percent.

Thereafter, head over to the phone's Settings > Software Update > tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now. Notably, a limited number of users will get the update soon after submitting the information in the application channel while others will have to wait for the official release.

Realme 7 and Realme 6 Pro are next in the line to receive the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program.

To know more about the realme UI 2.0, click here