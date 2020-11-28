Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program opens for Realme 7 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:52 IST
Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program opens for Realme 7 Pro

Realme has opened the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for the Realme 7 Pro, allowing a limited number of users to receive its latest custom Android skin ahead of the official release.

Realme UI 2.0 is based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest iteration of Realme UI promises to deliver a 32% increase in System Speed and a 23.63% increase in app launching speed. In addition to the Android 11 features, the Realme UI 2.0 brings a plethora of new creativity, sociability and productivity features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, to name a few.

"realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity. As a realme Community member, you have the chance to experience it first. We will roll out realme UI 2.0 to limited users of realme 7 Pro before anyone else," Realme said in a post on the community forum.

To apply for the Early Access program, Realme 7 Pro users need to update their device to the latest UI version- RMX2170PU_11.A.21. The phone's available storage should be more than 5GB and the battery level should be more than 60 percent.

Thereafter, head over to the phone's Settings > Software Update > tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now. Notably, a limited number of users will get the update soon after submitting the information in the application channel while others will have to wait for the official release.

Realme 7 and Realme 6 Pro are next in the line to receive the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program.

To know more about the realme UI 2.0, click here

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes: Study

Ninety-four per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes and 87 per cent had no adverse events, suggests a new study. The study w...

Put everything else aside, address farmers’ issues personally: SAD to PM

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally address all genuine issues of agitating farmers after putting aside all his other engagements. The Prime Minister should resolve the issues of agitat...

Himachal govt staff to work from office on weekdays, work from home on Saturday to break COVID-19 chain

Government servants in Himachal Pradesh will attend offices on all working days except Saturdays with effect from December 1 and will work from home on Saturdays as part of measures to contain spread of COVID-19. Himachal Pradesh Chief Mini...

Italy reports 26,323 new coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Italy reported 686 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, against 827 the day before, and 26,323 new infections, down from 28,352 on Friday, the health ministry said. There were 225,940 swabs carried out in the past day, compared with a previ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020