Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 launched; first roll out on Realme X50 Pro

Realme today unveiled the Realme UI 2.0, the latest iteration of its customized Android skin alongside the Narzo 20 series in India. The new Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is claimed to offer a 45% increase in System Resources Utilisation Efficiency, 32% increase in System Speed, 17% increase in Frame Rate Stability and 23.63% increase in app launching speed.

The early access or closed beta version of Realme UI 2.0 will be released this month on 24th September on the Realme X50 Pro, followed by an open beta version in October-end and a stable release in the end of November.

Realme UI 2.0: Features

Realme has segmented the upgraded UI across three main categories- Creativity, Sociability and Productivity. Here is what the new segments offer:

Creativity

Global Theme Colour function

The Realme UI 2.0 brings the Global Theme Colour function with 5 built-in color schemes and 10 single colors to choose from for customizing the main interface, notification bar, shortcut button, and 24 other interfaces.

Customizable Always on Display

The upgraded and customizable Always On Display (AOD) now offers 5 themes, allowing users to create unique AOD patterns with just a touch of their finger.

Upgraded Dark Mode

The enhanced Dark Mode offers 3 styles- Enhanced, Medium and Gentle and also supports intelligent auto-adjustment to automatically adjusts the contrast according to the ambient light.

More customizability

In addition to Icon Customisations, the RealmeUI 2.0 gives third-party launchers access to desktop design for more customizability and the Android11 notification bar for an easier and free arrangement of information.

Sociability

Connectivity and Sharing

With Realme Share, users can share content including photos and files easily with the snap-of-a-finger while the Dual Mode Music Share allows for sharing the current favorite tracks by connecting two pairs of earphone in one phone.

Privacy and security

The all-new Deep Sea Privacy Plan on the RealmeUI 2.0 features an Invisible Door that prevents apps from accessing users' personal information including messages, call logs and contacts, etc.

With Private Space, users can hide all their Home screen apps that are accessible only through an access code. Further, the new Security Shield offers payment and app permission security, Pseudo site blocking, harassment call blocking in addition to Android 11 security features.

Productivity

Floating window

With the new Floating window function, realme users can multi-task and be more productive. For instance, they chat with their friends and watch videos simultaneously.

Digital Health System

For digital well-being, RealmeUI 2.0 offers various functions under the Digital Health feature in Android 11. It includes the self-developed Sleep Capsule to keep a track of daily health and sleep-cycle.