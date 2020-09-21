Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 launched; first roll out on Realme X50 Pro

The early access or closed beta version of Realme UI 2.0 will be released this month on 24th September on Realme X50 Pro, followed by an open beta version in October-end and a stable release in the end of November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:39 IST
Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 launched; first roll out on Realme X50 Pro
Image Credit: Realme

Realme today unveiled the Realme UI 2.0, the latest iteration of its customized Android skin alongside the Narzo 20 series in India. The new Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is claimed to offer a 45% increase in System Resources Utilisation Efficiency, 32% increase in System Speed, 17% increase in Frame Rate Stability and 23.63% increase in app launching speed.

The early access or closed beta version of Realme UI 2.0 will be released this month on 24th September on the Realme X50 Pro, followed by an open beta version in October-end and a stable release in the end of November.

Realme UI 2.0: Features

Realme has segmented the upgraded UI across three main categories- Creativity, Sociability and Productivity. Here is what the new segments offer:

Creativity

Global Theme Colour function

The Realme UI 2.0 brings the Global Theme Colour function with 5 built-in color schemes and 10 single colors to choose from for customizing the main interface, notification bar, shortcut button, and 24 other interfaces.

Customizable Always on Display

The upgraded and customizable Always On Display (AOD) now offers 5 themes, allowing users to create unique AOD patterns with just a touch of their finger.

Upgraded Dark Mode

The enhanced Dark Mode offers 3 styles- Enhanced, Medium and Gentle and also supports intelligent auto-adjustment to automatically adjusts the contrast according to the ambient light.

More customizability

In addition to Icon Customisations, the RealmeUI 2.0 gives third-party launchers access to desktop design for more customizability and the Android11 notification bar for an easier and free arrangement of information.

Sociability

Connectivity and Sharing

With Realme Share, users can share content including photos and files easily with the snap-of-a-finger while the Dual Mode Music Share allows for sharing the current favorite tracks by connecting two pairs of earphone in one phone.

Privacy and security

The all-new Deep Sea Privacy Plan on the RealmeUI 2.0 features an Invisible Door that prevents apps from accessing users' personal information including messages, call logs and contacts, etc.

With Private Space, users can hide all their Home screen apps that are accessible only through an access code. Further, the new Security Shield offers payment and app permission security, Pseudo site blocking, harassment call blocking in addition to Android 11 security features.

Productivity

Floating window

With the new Floating window function, realme users can multi-task and be more productive. For instance, they chat with their friends and watch videos simultaneously.

Digital Health System

For digital well-being, RealmeUI 2.0 offers various functions under the Digital Health feature in Android 11. It includes the self-developed Sleep Capsule to keep a track of daily health and sleep-cycle.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Britain plans to buttress the City of Londons global competitiveness and openness once it moves outside the European Union with new financial services sector legislation.Although Britain left the EU in January, its unfettered access to the ...

Lithuania, Poland and Romania to ask EU leaders to offer trade, visa-free travel to Belarus

The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania will ask European Union leaders at a summit later this week to offer a support package for Belarus if the country holds a democratic election.The proposed package would include a favourable tr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of members

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their unruly behav...

Over 3 lakh trees in U'khand's Champawat will be submerged due to Pancheswar dam: Forest official

More than three lakh trees in Uttarakhands Champawat district alone will be submerged by the water in the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a Forest department official said on Monday. The counting of trees standing on private land has not yet begu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020