Left Menu
Development News Edition

ArvanCloud Unparalleled VoD CDN for Indian SMEs

Customers can also store and publish their live stream in an unlimited cloud video hosting without worrying about infrastructural issues. The Live Video Streaming platform of ArvanCloud enjoys the Content Delivery Network solutions to provide a better speed experience for end-users.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:34 IST
ArvanCloud Unparalleled VoD CDN for Indian SMEs
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxfuel

A new VoD CDN solution with unparalleled New Year offers for SMEs has entered the Indian market. ArvanCloud, trying to help small and medium-sized businesses in the time of COVID-19, offers 10GB of free Storage and 50GB of free Traffic in December 2020 for VoD CDN customers. With PoP-sites around India, the company announced that SMEs with a tight budget would benefit from their CDN services. "ArvanCloud offers specific solutions for SMEs to assist them in reaching their audiences in a fast, secure, and reliable manner," reads the company's press release.

ArvanCloud is an international CDN provider with more than 40 PoP-sites globally and counting. It has successfully offered competitive CDN and Cloud Security solutions in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East before entering India. ArvanCloud offers its solutions to customers in more than 38 countries. Anycast network, Web Acceleration, DDoS Protection, WAF, Cloud Firewall, Video CDN, and Live Streaming are among ArvanCloud turnkey solutions. Comparing to its competitors, the provider offers most of its features free of charge and on a Pay-as-You-Go basis.

The company provides many solutions with several features in its free tier. They include Managed DNS with unlimited traffic and Advance DDoS Protection, full features of CDN solution up to 50 GB in every geographical region (Europe, Australia, Asia, and America), Cloud Security services, and all features of Video CDN (VoD streaming) up to 10 GB. ArvanCloud's Live Streaming Platform allows video content creators and distributors to transform their video or live stream content to multiple qualities and formats. Customers can also store and publish their live stream in an unlimited cloud video hosting without worrying about infrastructural issues.

The Live Video Streaming platform of ArvanCloud enjoys the Content Delivery Network solutions to provide a better speed experience for end-users. CDN Live Streaming helps SMEs deliver video content from the nearest geolocation to their users, enabling them to watch videos without delays and with the best possible speed and quality. Notably, ArvanCloud has supported almost 150 thousand concurrent users at live events on the Live Streaming service with the least possible delay during COVID-19.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: Pak Army shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling targeting forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. At about 15...

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Gurgaon. She was 59.Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital fo...

Rs 13.5L compensation to kin of man, son killed in accident

The Thane Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal MACT has awarded a collective compensation of Rs 13.50 lakh to the family of a man and his minor son who were killed in a road accident in 2018. The claimants told the tribunal that Uday Varale 48,...

Cambodia PM bans mass gatherings to fight rare coronavirus outbreak

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen banned wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people on Monday, as authorities moved quickly to try to thwart a coronavirus outbreak after announcing rare cases of community transmission. Fifteen peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020