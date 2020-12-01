Left Menu
New updates coming to Google Chat group conversations, classic Hangouts

The most important change is compatibility with classic Hangouts. Over the coming weeks, Group conversations in Hangouts, beginning with conversations and followed by message history, will begin to appear in Google Chat. The compatibility will allow users to move from Hangouts to Chat.

Google is updating the way group conversations work in Chat. Starting December 3, Google Chat users will be able to add and change members in a group conversation. When a new member is added, all group members will see a message announcing the new member who will be able to see the entire conversation, even messages sent before they entered.

If a group conversation is created before December 3, users can create an updated conversation with the same people using the "Start a new chat" option in the conversation settings menu.

Secondly, the update will also bring a different Google Vault retention policy. With the upcoming release, if a user sets custom Chat retention rules in Google Vault, the scope of coverage will change. Rules set for "All Chat Spaces" (previously known as "All Rooms";) will apply to existing chat rooms as well as updated group messages and group messages that synchronize between Chat and Hangouts.

In addition, 1:1 messages, updated group conversations, and unthreaded rooms from Chat will begin to appear in Hangouts. All these changes will be available for users that still have classic Hangouts turned on.

"As we announced earlier this year, starting in the first half of 2021, everyone can begin upgrading from Hangouts to Chat. To ensure a smooth transition, we will help automatically migrate your Hangouts conversations and saved history. These changes further ensure compatibility between classic Hangouts and Chat to make migrating your users as seamless as possible," Google said in a blog post.

The new changes will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers.

