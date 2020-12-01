Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motadata recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration 2020

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindarray Systems global product company offering IT Operations management product suite for Hybrid infrastructure under the brand name Motadata, announced it has been recognised as representative vendor in Gartner market guide for Network automation and orchestration, authored by analysts Josh Chessman, Andrew Lerner, Ted Corbett The report highlights shift in Network automation and orchestration moving from niche functions used by individual employees within I&O to providing robust solutions that enable high level of automation for network operations.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:50 IST
Motadata recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration 2020

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindarray Systems global product company offering IT Operations management product suite for Hybrid infrastructure under the brand name Motadata, announced it has been recognised as representative vendor in Gartner market guide for Network automation and orchestration, authored by analysts Josh Chessman, Andrew Lerner, Ted Corbett The report highlights shift in Network automation and orchestration moving from niche functions used by individual employees within I&O to providing robust solutions that enable high level of automation for network operations. Motadata has been recognised as a representative vendor providing network automation as part of a suite of software. Motadata NMS Platform offers network automation features that enable organizations to respond more efficiently to changes needed across the network and have full visibility across IT Infrastructure "Network automation is the strategic direction most enterprises are moving towards, by 2023 60% of Data Centre activities are expected to be automated, We are very happy to have our representation in the report as Motadata has enabled Enterprises, Telcos, & Government agencies to solve complex network monitoring problems and accelerated their digital initiatives." says Amit Shingala CEO Motadata Motadata Platform enables the IT teams configure, manage, modify or upgrade devices remotely while also manages critical network changes and automate repetitive manual tasks across complex, multi-vendor networks, some of the key features • Automate Configuration, Change, Backup & Restore • Change Monitoring & Management: Stay up to date on configuration changes with alerts and view the changes that have been made.

• Leverage role-based access for complete control on who can make changes to devices & configurations to avoid un-authorized access • Automate Alarm to incident management Source : Gartner, Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools -14 September 2020 The Market Guide provides Gartner's initial coverage of the market and focuses on the market definition, rationale for the market and market dynamics. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mindarray Systems Pvt Ltd Motadata is a powerful monitoring & management platform for the Digital era with cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment flexibility. It enables organisations with deep learning IT Ops Platform to gain actionable insights for greater control and visibility to effortlessly manage hybrid infrastructure. Recognized by leading analyst Motadata has been ranked 4th/34th fastest growing company as per Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India and Fast 500 APAC. Motadata has differentiated itself by resolving customer challenges and offering faster time to value across Telecom, Government and Enterprise domains. Motadata is a product of Mindarray systems Pvt Ltd.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

Sultanpur UP, Dec 1 PTI&#160;Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most confused leader and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and othe...

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested...

Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her combative and insulti...

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020