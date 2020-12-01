Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:08 IST
Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. A similar test firing of the missile was conducted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea six weeks back.

"The BrahMos anti-ship missile was successfully launched by INS Ranvijay and it hit the target ship at maximum range with pinpoint accuracy," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. On November 24, the Indian Army had "successfully" test-fired the surface-to-surface BrahMos missile that flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. The range of the new land attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km.

India has already deployed a sizable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. In the last two-and-half months, India has test-fired a number of missiles including an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1 which is planned to be inducted into service by 2022.

The Indian Air Force on October 30 test-fired the air launched version of the weapon from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal. The IAF is also integrating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka, Nick Jonas gush over each other on their second wedding anniversary

Superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas gushed about their love for each other as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary. The Fashion star, shared an adorable picture which shows both Priyanka and Nic...

Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review

Bill Cosbys lawyers will argue Tuesday that his 2018 sex assault trial was marred by evidence and testimony that should have been excluded as they ask Pennsylvanias highest court to throw out the conviction. Cosby, 83, has served more than ...

UPDATE 1-From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...

India says may not need to vaccinate entire population to control COVID

India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, senior government officials said on Tuesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020