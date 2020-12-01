Left Menu
Spain will invest 4.3 bln euros in 5G infrastructure by 2025

Operators across the world are activating networks that can offer super-fast download speeds and eventually connect billions of devices to help run homes, offices, factories and cities. The head of domestic market leader Telefonica's Spain unit said last week that the 5G rollout would require 6 billion euros in infrastructure investment in Spain.

Spain will invest 4.3 billion euros ($5.15 billion) in connectivity and the deployment of 5G technology by 2025, Spanish government spokeswoman, Maria Jesus Montero, said on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting.

A total of 883 million euros are already included in next year's budget which parliament is set to approve in the coming weeks. Montero added she expected companies would also invest around 24 billion euros in 5G technology in Spain by 2025.

Operators across the world are activating networks that can offer super-fast download speeds and eventually connect billions of devices to help run homes, offices, factories and cities. The head of domestic market leader Telefonica's Spain unit said last week that the 5G rollout would require 6 billion euros in infrastructure investment in Spain. Industry body GSMA estimates telecoms operators worldwide will spend 78% of a projected $1.14 trillion in capital expenditure over the next five years on 5G.

($1 = 0.8356 euros)

