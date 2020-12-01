Left Menu
AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform
(Representative Image)

Amazon's cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has teamed up with BlackBerry Limited to develop and market the latter's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform 'Blackberry IVY' that will help automakers create personalized driver and passenger experiences and improve operations of cloud-connected vehicles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, said, "AWS and BlackBerry are making it possible for any automaker to continuously reinvent the customer experience and transform vehicles from fixed pieces of technology into systems that can grow and adapt with a user's needs and preferences."

According to a joint press release issued by the companies, the BlackBerry IVY platform will allow automakers to provide a consistent and secure way to read vehicle sensor data, normalize it, and create actionable insights from that data to offer in-vehicle experiences that are highly personalized as well as unlock new revenue streams and business models built on vehicle data.

It will leverage BlackBerry QNX's capabilities for surfacing and normalizing data from automobiles and AWS's broad portfolio of services including capabilities for IoT and machine learning.

Further, the BlackBerry IVY software platform will allow automakers to compress the timeline to build, deploy, and monetize new in-vehicle applications and connected services across multiple vehicle brands and models. They will be able to use the platform's application programming interfaces (APIs) to share data and outputs with their software development teams to accelerate innovation whilst protecting customer privacy and security.

"This software platform promises to bring an era of the invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services, and opportunities without compromising safety, security, or customer privacy. We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to execute this vision and deliver BlackBerry IVY," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.

