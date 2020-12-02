Left Menu
SatSure Cygnus - Rapid Revisit Virtual Satellite Constellation

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

SatSure, a decision intelligence startup based in Bangalore (India) and St. Gallen (Switzerland), has launched its synthetic geospatial insights platform, "SatSure Cygnus" for high-frequency vegetation monitoring applications. Using powerful deep learning methods and SatSure's proprietary image processing technology, Cygnus is able to leverage publicly available satellite assets to provide synthetic insights and analysis built over optical, microwave, and multi-spectral satellite imagery at 10 metres spatial resolution an up to thrice a week revisit rate. Despite there being more than 300 active Earth-imaging satellites, there still exist several challenges around the affordability, revisit time, and visibility of satellite imagery, especially in the tropics. As a company focused on leveraging satellites for delivering decision intelligence solutions, SatSure is addressing this problem statement through its proprietary SatSure Cygnus platform.

SatSure Cygnus, which will be commercially available as an API through the SatSure Sparta platform early next year, allows users to access synthetic insights in the visible and infrared bands generated by it. Its advantage lies in its ability to not only mitigate problems involving costs and revisit time that is conventionally associated with satellite data but also ensure accuracy of the synthetic insights on vegetation monitoring by employing proprietary technologies across a range of domains from satellite data to cloud computing and deep learning, developed by SatSure's R&D teams. SatSure's co-founder and CEO, Prateep Basu announced this disruptive innovation at the World Economic Forum's recent Pioneers of Change Summit. He said, "With the current business and technology climate improving the case for space sustainability and optimal cost management, SatSure Cygnus is a pioneering and innovative technology that can enhance the functionality of existing satellite data and improving their application for solving critical challenges related to food, environment and livelihood." Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, co-founder and CTO of SatSure added, "SatSure Cygnus enabled a great opportunity for us to combine our significant expertise in satellite data with our established work in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud platforms to solve a number of problems associated with satellite technology, ranging from space debris to costs and less than optimal revisit time. Our mandate has always been to not only roll out smart products but also to solve fundamental human problems and we believe SatSure Cygnus represents the best of that thinking." About SatSure SatSure, a decision intelligence company founded in 2016 and based in Bangalore (India), St. Gallen (Switzerland), and London (U.K.), works at the convergence of space technology, Artificial Intelligence, and enabling sustainability at the nexus of food, water, energy, and infrastructure sectors. SatSure is recognized as a Global Innovator community by the World Economic Forum, with three offerings - SatSure Sparta platform for agriculture and climate insights, SatSure SAGE which is a life cycle risk monitoring and business intelligence product offering for the agriculture financial services, and SatSure SKIES which is a high-resolution satellite image-based infrastructure change detection platform.

