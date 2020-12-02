Left Menu
signNow and bi2ai Announce New Strategic Partnership for E-Signature Solution for Digital India Initiative

bi2ai saw a gap in providing an e-signature solution that meets the security standards of India and chose signNow for its ease of use, the ability to help customers streamline their document processes, and to aid in digital transformation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Business Wire India signNow brings its e-signature solution to India via bi2ai, a technology company that helps businesses create a smarter digital workforce. bi2ai is expanding its portfolio with signNow to offer customers the ability to quickly automate their signature workflows and easily digitize their document processes.

signNow e-signature solution, is dedicated to simplifying the signing and management of documents online. signNow is expanding globally and has identified India as one of its key geographies and is excited to announce its partnership with bi2ai. bi2ai saw a gap in providing an e-signature solution that meets the security standards of India and chose signNow for its ease of use, the ability to help customers streamline their document processes, and to aid in digital transformation. signNow allows customers to speed up signature cycles and leverage reusable templates to automate repetitive tasks.

"We have been using signNow for a year and our team is very happy with the ease of use of the e-signature platform. We also received positive responses from our clients when they used signNow. We love that signNow meets all global security standards. In light of the global pandemic, we are seeing companies explore digital solutions to manage their day to day work. In India, digitization is becoming the new norm and e-signature is a key digital solution to adopt. We are pleased to introduce signNow to fulfill this need!" said Prateek Kumar, Director Sales, bi2ai. With signNow, customers are able to: ● Simplify complex workflows – including a document signing order for multiple signers ● Provide a consistent signing experience – quickly fill out and e-sign documents ● Maintain company branding – customize signing links and personalize emails ● Work uninterrupted – work from any device, anytime, anywhere, even while offline ● Track progress in real-time with court-admissible Audit Trails and instant notifications "We have prioritized the India market to be strategic for us. We're thrilled about the partnership with bi2ai. With e-signature being the #2 work-from-home solution globally (TrustRadius), coupled with our collaboration with bi2ai, we will bring significant efficiency, security, mobility, user satisfaction, and cost savings to the Indian market," said Scott Owen, signNow VP of Global Business Development & Channels.

About signNow signNow is an enterprise-grade e-signature solution designed to simplify the signing and managing of documents online. More than 6 million people use signNow to speed up document workflows and reduce paperwork. The average satisfaction score among enterprise users is 9.56 out of 10, which makes signNow the #1 e-signature solution for both large and small businesses. The signNow mobile signature app is available on both iOS and Android. About bi2ai bi2ai's founders started in the field of cybersecurity and networking solutions in 2015. After seeing the growth potential of digital transformation in India, bi2ai was founded in 2018 with the mission to provide digital transformation. bi2ai focuses on the adoption of digital platforms and working with their clients to be successful in achieving their business goals. They work to bring a winning collaboration by offering global cadence to execute projects on time and on budget.

