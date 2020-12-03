Infinix Zero 8i launched for Rs 14,999; features 90Hz display; 48MP quad camera

The Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India and is exclusive to Flipkart. The phone comes with features like a 120Hz display, an octa-core processor and 33W fast-charging.

Starting December 9, the Infinix Zero 8i will be offered in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colors and a single 8GB+128GB memory variant priced at Rs 14,999.

Infinix Zero 8i: Specifications

Display

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a gem-cut dual finish texture and a 6.85-inch LCD IPS In-cell Display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of 480nits and a 90.1% screen to body ratio.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Infinix Zero 8i runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Camera

In terms of optics, the phone houses a diamond-cut quad-camera module comprising a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. On the front, it has a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. Both the front and rear camera support Super Night Mode, AI HDR and 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity and others

On the connectivity front, the Infinix Zero 8i supports 4G VOLTE; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS/A-GPS. The phone's fingerprint sensor is mounted at the side.