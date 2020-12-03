Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infinix Zero 8i launched for Rs 14,999; features 90Hz display; 48MP quad camera

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a gem-cut dual finish texture and a 6.85-inch LCD IPS In-cell Display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of 480nits and a 90.1% screen to body ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:12 IST
Infinix Zero 8i launched for Rs 14,999; features 90Hz display; 48MP quad camera

The Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India and is exclusive to Flipkart. The phone comes with features like a 120Hz display, an octa-core processor and 33W fast-charging.

Starting December 9, the Infinix Zero 8i will be offered in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colors and a single 8GB+128GB memory variant priced at Rs 14,999.

Infinix Zero 8i: Specifications

Display

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a gem-cut dual finish texture and a 6.85-inch LCD IPS In-cell Display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of 480nits and a 90.1% screen to body ratio.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Infinix Zero 8i runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Camera

In terms of optics, the phone houses a diamond-cut quad-camera module comprising a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. On the front, it has a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. Both the front and rear camera support Super Night Mode, AI HDR and 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity and others

On the connectivity front, the Infinix Zero 8i supports 4G VOLTE; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS/A-GPS. The phone's fingerprint sensor is mounted at the side.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen in Pakistan kill policeman guarding polio eradication team

A police officer assigned to guard a polio immunisation team was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him in northwest Pakistan while he was returning home. The incident happened on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces Bannu ...

Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine - England's deputy CMO

Englands deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britains regulators to authorise Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine. I actually dont exp...

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

Chinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the countrys space agency said on Thursday. The robotic veh...

Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centres new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020