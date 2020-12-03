Left Menu
Development News Edition

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

The robotic vehicle has stored the samples and will now dock with the orbiting Chang'e-5 for the return journey to Earth. China launched a robotic spacecraft on Nov. 24 to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retrieve samples since 1976.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:34 IST
China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's Chang'e-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the country's space agency said on Thursday. The robotic vehicle has stored the samples and will now dock with the orbiting Chang'e-5 for the return journey to Earth.

China launched a robotic spacecraft on Nov. 24 to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retrieve samples since 1976. Late on Tuesday, the Chang'e-5 spacecraft successfully deployed a pair of landing and ascending vehicles onto the moon's surface. The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.4 pounds) of samples.

The sample collection was completed after 19 hours, the space agency said in its statement, without disclosing the total weight of the samples collected. China had planned to collect the samples over a period of about two days, with the entire mission taking around 23 days.

The ascending vehicle would lift off from the lunar surface with the samples, and dock with a module currently orbiting around the moon. The samples would then be transferred to a return capsule onboard the orbiting module for delivery back to Earth.

If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union. China made its first lunar landing in 2013.

In January 2019, the Chang'e-4 probe landed on the far side of the moon, the first space probe from any nation to do so.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen in Pakistan kill policeman guarding polio eradication team

A police officer assigned to guard a polio immunisation team was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him in northwest Pakistan while he was returning home. The incident happened on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces Bannu ...

Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine - England's deputy CMO

Englands deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britains regulators to authorise Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine. I actually dont exp...

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

Chinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the countrys space agency said on Thursday. The robotic veh...

Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centres new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020