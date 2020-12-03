Left Menu
Sarvatra Technologies onboards 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:54 IST
Payments and banking solutions provider Sarvatra Technologies on Thursday said it has onboarded 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform that will make them interoperable with large banks across India. By bringing the co-operative banks onboard its UPI platform, Sarvatra Technologies is bringing them at par with other large private and public banks, the company said in a release.

The co-operative banks onboarded by the company hail from 11 states across the country, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka having the greatest number of banks going live on the Sarvatra UPI platform, it added. Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the instant real-time payment system, facilitates inter-bank transactions on a mobile platform.

The customers of these co-operative banks can now send and receive money seamlessly using any of the apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or NPCI's BHIM app. The first co-operative bank went live on Sarvatra UPI in the year 2017-18.

The onboarding of 50 co-operative banks reflects more than 170 per cent annual growth in the number of co-operative banks on the company's UPI platform, the release said. "This initiative will open avenues for the consumers of the urban co-operative banks and empower them to make instantaneous UPI payments seamlessly. We at NPCI believe that this association will be a landmark moment in the transformation of the digital payments ecosystem by providing easy access to real time, interoperable payment solutions to consumers in the far-flung regions of the country," said NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe.

Customers of the 50 urban co-operative banks onboarded by Sarvatra can now link their bank account to any PSP (Payment Service Provider) app like Google Pay, PhonePe, Whatsapp Pay, Bhim UPI, among others, and be at par with customers of large public and private banks, Sarvatra Technologies founder and Vice Chairman Mandar Agashe said. "Interoperable across all PSPs and one of the most secure technologies, UPI is making financial inclusion a reality at grassroots, even in the remotest areas.

"It is therefore imperative to get the co-operative banks, DCCBs (District Co-operative Central Banks) and SCBs (State Co-operative Banks) across the country on to the UPI platform at the earliest," Agashe said..

