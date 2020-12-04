Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Google is rolling out an updated version of Voice Access, an Android app that provides a hands-free experience, letting users navigate through apps, compose and edit text, and talk to the Google Assistant, to devices running Android 6.0 and above. It was previously available on Android 11.

While the Voice Access app was specifically designed for and with people with motor disabilities like spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and more, it's also helpful for anyone with a temporary disability, like a broken arm, or whose hands are otherwise occupied, like if they're cooking.

"Voice Access was designed for and with people with motor disabilities (like ALS, spinal cord injuries or arthritis). But it's also helpful for anyone with a temporary disability, like a broken arm, or whose hands are otherwise occupied, like if they're cooking. Regardless of the reason, the updated Voice Access app makes it easier for anyone to use their phones hands-free," Google wrote in a blog post.

The updated version of the Voice Access app is currently available in beta. The new version introduces labels instead of numbers for voice commands. For instance, previously, the app would draw numbers over the phone screen so that a user could say commands like "tap 1", "scroll down on 5", but with the new version, users can say "show labels" and use them to voice commands.

Further, the app has added commands to get things done faster. For instance, when looking for a kitten fix in any app, users can simply say "search for kittens" instead of saying tap search and then type kittens".

When upgrading to the new version users can choose to have Voice Access start whenever they use the phone or just say "Hey Google, Voice Access" whenever needed.