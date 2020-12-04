Left Menu
Development News Edition

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

The updated version of the Voice Access app is currently available in beta. The new version introduces labels instead of numbers for voice commands. For instance, previously, the app would draw numbers over the phone screen so that a user could say commands like "tap 1", "scroll down on 5", but with the new version, users can say "show labels" and use them to voice commands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:09 IST
Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions
Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out an updated version of Voice Access, an Android app that provides a hands-free experience, letting users navigate through apps, compose and edit text, and talk to the Google Assistant, to devices running Android 6.0 and above. It was previously available on Android 11.

While the Voice Access app was specifically designed for and with people with motor disabilities like spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and more, it's also helpful for anyone with a temporary disability, like a broken arm, or whose hands are otherwise occupied, like if they're cooking.

"Voice Access was designed for and with people with motor disabilities (like ALS, spinal cord injuries or arthritis). But it's also helpful for anyone with a temporary disability, like a broken arm, or whose hands are otherwise occupied, like if they're cooking. Regardless of the reason, the updated Voice Access app makes it easier for anyone to use their phones hands-free," Google wrote in a blog post.

The updated version of the Voice Access app is currently available in beta. The new version introduces labels instead of numbers for voice commands. For instance, previously, the app would draw numbers over the phone screen so that a user could say commands like "tap 1", "scroll down on 5", but with the new version, users can say "show labels" and use them to voice commands.

Further, the app has added commands to get things done faster. For instance, when looking for a kitten fix in any app, users can simply say "search for kittens" instead of saying tap search and then type kittens".

When upgrading to the new version users can choose to have Voice Access start whenever they use the phone or just say "Hey Google, Voice Access" whenever needed.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jim Parsons reveals he auditioned for 'The Office' before 'Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons, popularly known for his famous role as Sheldon Cooper in hit sitcom Big Bang Theory, recently revealed that he was almost a part of another loved sitcom The Office, before landing as Cooper. According to Fox News, the statement...

Hyderabad civic polls: Counting begins amid tight security

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections began here at 8 AM on Friday. The Telangana State Election Commission SEC has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security...

PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day. Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Ind...

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Google is rolling out an updated version of Voice Access, an Android app that provides a hands-free experience, letting users navigate through apps, compose and edit text, and talk to the Google Assistant, to devices running Android 6.0 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020